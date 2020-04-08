President Erdoğan marks Muslim holy night

ANKARA

Turkey’s president on April 7 evening marked a holy night for Muslims worldwide.

"I wish this blessed night, which is covered by Allah's mercy, grace and compassion brings goodness for the Turkish nation, the Islamic world and all humanity," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Erdoğan added the fourth verse of Surah Ad-Dukhan from the Muslim holy book, the Quran, to his tweet: "On that night is made distinct every precise matter."

The Night of Barat is a blessed night observed by Muslims on the night occurring between the 14th and 15th day of the eighth month of the Islamic calendar - Sha’ban.It is regarded as the night when people’s fortunes for the coming year are decided and when Allah may choose to forgive sinners.



