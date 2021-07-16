President Erdoğan inaugurates July 15 Democracy Museum

  • July 16 2021 09:05:53

President Erdoğan inaugurates July 15 Democracy Museum

ANKARA
President Erdoğan inaugurates July 15 Democracy Museum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated a museum dedicated to democracy on July 15 – on the fifth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup when FETÖ attempted to seize power by force.

Located across the presidential complex in the capital of Ankara, the July 15 Democracy Museum is to remind visitors of the spirit of unity of Turks that foiled the coup attempt, while also telling the insidious intentions of the FETÖ terror group.

Erdoğan toured the museum with a group of high-level political leaders including parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop, Vice President Fuat Oktay and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli. Relatives of those who lost their lives on the night of the coup, and veterans were also present.

After the inauguration, Erdoğan at a commemorative event at the Presidential Complex said Turkey will continue to be on the alert against all terrorist organizations, FETÖ in particular.

“Come what may, our struggle will continue until the last member of FETÖ is ‘neutralized’, punished, and erased from records,” he said.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Separately, addressing the nation in a televised broadcast, President Erdoğan said terror groups and those behind them can never realize their agenda as Turks would not spare them as demonstrated on the night of July 15, 2016, he added.

The Turkish leader said that those who posed threats to Turkey through terrorism unwittingly strengthened the national unity and harmony, and cannot slow its development.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

July 15 is now marked as Democracy and National Unity Day in Turkey, a national holiday. Commemorative events are held across the country.

No one can trivialize nation’s glorious struggle of July 15: Erdoğan 
No one can trivialize nation’s glorious struggle of July 15: Erdoğan

 

Erdogan,

SPORTS Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer
MOST POPULAR

  1. New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

    New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

  2. Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister

    Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister

  3. Boğaziçi University rector Melih Bulu ousted

    Boğaziçi University rector Melih Bulu ousted

  4. Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

    Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

  5. Turkey reports 7,304 new coronavirus cases, 48 more deaths

    Turkey reports 7,304 new coronavirus cases, 48 more deaths
Recommended
Turkish victory against putschists marked across the world

Turkish victory against putschists marked across the world
Turkey extends condolences to Germany as flood kills dozens

Turkey extends condolences to Germany as flood kills dozens
Investigation launched into mass flamingo deaths in drying lake

Investigation launched into mass flamingo deaths in drying lake
Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown
Turkeys foreign minister, US envoy discuss Afghan peace

Turkey's foreign minister, US envoy discuss Afghan peace
Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister

Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister
WORLD Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Welcoming Angela Merkel to the White House for a final time, President Joe Biden renewed his concerns to the German chancellor on July 15 about a major, nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline but said they agreed Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon.
ECONOMY World Bank provides $1.5 bln in financing to Turkey

World Bank provides $1.5 bln in financing to Turkey

The World Bank said on July 15 that it extended financing worth $1.5 billion for five critical development projects during Fiscal Year 2021. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş signed forward Kenan Karaman on July 15 on a free transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf.