President Erdoğan to embark on South America trip

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will embark on a regional trip to Latin America, covering Venezuela, Argentina and Mexico, in late July, the daily Milliyet reported on July 10.

The president’s last visit to Mexico was in February 2015 and to Argentina in November 2018 for the G20 summit.

President Erdoğan’s visit to Venezuela is expected to create an important opening in the economic relations between the two countries. Erdoğan will visit Venezuela one-and-a-half months after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Türkiye. Nearly 54 bilateral cooperation agreements will be on the agenda of his meetings in Venezuela.

Erdoğan met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on June 7 during his visit to Türkiye.

“There is a wide cooperation potential between Venezuela and our country, especially in trade, energy, mining, construction business, health, agriculture and tourism,” Erdoğan said speaking at a joint press conference with Maduro.

The Venezuelan leader called on investors from Türkiye to come to Venezuela for investments in tourism, mining, industry, logistics, banking, oil, gold and coal. “I can give you my guarantee. Legally, politically, I give you all the guarantees,” Maduro said.

Türkiye was among the countries that continued its trade ties with Venezuela despite sanctions by the United States against the Maduro government.

Continuing its strategic expansion policy toward Latin American and Caribbean countries, Türkiye has one of the largest diplomatic networks in the region with its 17 embassies.

With a new embassy to be opened in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, this number will increase to 18. Strengthening its economic relations with its increasing diplomatic presence, Türkiye increased its trade volume with the region to $15 billion in the region.

Erdoğan exchanges greetings for Eid al-Adha

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan exchanged greetings with several foreign presidents for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

According to the statement made by the Presidency of Communications; President Erdoğan had phone calls with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadir Japarov, President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister of Lebanon Necip Mikati, President of Turkish Cyprus Ersin Tatar, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayid Al Nahyan and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Sani.