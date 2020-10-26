President Erdoğan calls for boycott of French goods

  • October 26 2020 15:23:00

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 26 called on Turks to boycott French goods, as he continued his sharp criticism of French leader Emmanuel Macron over his attitude towards Muslims.

"As it has been said in France, 'don't buy Turkish-labelled goods', I call on my people here. Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don't buy them," Erdoğan said during a televised speech in capital Ankara.

"Hostility to Islam, Muslims become policy in some European countries, supported at high levels," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan said on Oct. 24 Macron had a problem with Muslims and needed mental checks - a rebuke that caused France to recall its ambassador from Ankara.

He made similar comments the next day and again on Oct. 26 in Ankara.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and a bloc of Muslim nations condemned remarks by Macron last week. 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Oct. 25 that Macron chose "to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists'' and "to deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens.''

The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 23 condemned the "ongoing practice of running satirical caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad'' and "will continue to decry justification for blasphemy of any religion in the name of freedom of expression.''

