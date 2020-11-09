President Erdoğan accepts Finance Minister Albayrak's resignation

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accepted the resignation of Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, according to a statement by the Directorate of Communications on Nov. 9

Albayrak announced his resignation late on Nov. 8 citing health concerns.

"After serving in ministerial posts for nearly five years, I took the decision not to continue my duty [as finance minister] due to health issues," he said in a statement on his official Instagram account.

Albayrak became finance minister two years ago after serving as energy minister for three years.