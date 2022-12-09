President Announced to the World from TRT World Forum: "I will discuss the wheat crisis with Putin and Zelenskyy"

ADVERTORIAL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th TRT World Forum 2022 organised under the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities", and gave important messages to the world on current problems.

Academics, politicians, journalists, journalists, non-governmental organisation officials from 40 countries and the country attended the opening of the TRT World Forum, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via live video link.

"The success bar of TRT World Forum is being raised higher every year"

Referring to the fact that the forum has been held online for the last two years due to the pandemic, Erdoğan said, "I am very pleased to be with you face to face this time. We see that the sixth forum has become an important platform for humanitarian, social and diplomatic interaction on a global scale. Every year, many competent names from the fields of economy, politics, security, technology and international relations have the opportunity to share their valuable views with the participants on this platform. The exchange of ideas within the framework of themes that accurately reflect the global pulse contributes to the solution of the problems faced by humanity."

"I believe that TRT World Forum, which provides important achievements for our country, our region and the whole world, raises the bar of success higher every year," said President Erdoğan, stating that the discussions held by those operating in the communication sector are seminal for politicians who are responsible for governing the country.

Erdoğan thanked the scientific, media and political community from Türkiye and abroad who participated in the forum and enriched the content of the forum with their knowledge, and continued as follows: "I congratulate the TRT management and all the institutions that supported this beautiful programme and wish the forum to be instrumental for good. TRT is our national broadcasting organisation that leaves a lasting mark in international communication channels both through its broadcasts and productions. TRT, which renders

those who are ignored visible with the projects it carries out based on the principle of human first, successfully fulfils its mission as the loud voice of the silent masses."

"TRT productions are among the most popular programmes"

Erdoğan stated that TRT offers an alternative to the dominant media order with its goals of challenging established patterns, delivering accurate information to the world and breaking the monopoly of certain groups in international broadcasting:

"This journey, which started with TRT World and TRT Arabi, continued in 2020 with the addition of digital channels broadcasting in German and Russian languages. Expanding its international broadcasting area with digital channels in French and Balkan languages, TRT will continue its growth in digital channels in Spanish and Persian languages in 2023. Our aim is to be the spokesperson of the good, and the truth all over the world together with our country. In recent years, we have made significant progress in broadcasting as in every field. In particular, TRT's content based on the axis of protecting, keeping alive and glorifying human values is gaining more and more appreciation both at home and abroad. TRT's productions are now at the top of the programmes that are most popular and followed with interest by television audiences."

President Erdoğan said, "Our country, which was once invaded by foreign TV series, is now producing world-class cinema, TV series and documentary programmes."

"I will meet with Putin and Zelenskyy"

Giving a message with wheat from the platform regarding the grain crisis, President Erdoğan said, "I will meet with Mr Putin on Sunday to resolve this crisis. Likewise, I will have a meeting with Mr Zelenskyy." and continued as follows: "While strongly defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine, we also opposed fuelling the fire in the region with irrational policies towards Russia."

"We also witnessed Türkiye's leadership in the grain deal"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who participated in the TRT World Forum via live video link, stated that the food crisis has affected the whole world and said: "The food crisis has affected the whole world, which proves my point. This year's food crisis has led to instability in the global market. Different countries, especially some African and Asian countries, felt the negative effects of the food crisis."

"Our brave soldiers fought against Russia, and thanks to our diplomacy, we ensured the continuation of shipments from 3 ports in the Black Sea. Of course, this is a really urgent situation for countries that consume agricultural products, and this is our strength. Thanks to the joint efforts of Türkiye, Ukraine and the UN, we put an end to the threat of poverty because we really defended our rights and interests," Zelenskyy said, stating that the grain agreement played an important role in terms of international law, "We witnessed Türkiye's leadership in the grain agreement," he said.

For two days, TRT World Forum 2022 will host Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Head of the EU Delegation to Turkey Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, Former Romanian Prime Minister Victor Viorel Ponta, Former US Deputy Foreign Minister Mark T Kimmitt, ormer President of Latvia, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Director General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Ghebreyesus, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Türkiye Alvaro Rodriguez, SOCAR Türkiye CEO Zaur Gahramanov and Member of the European Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki.

TRT World Forum 2022 can be followed live on TRT World Forum Twitter and YouTube accounts.