Motion on troop deployment in Azerbaijan submitted to parliament

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Presidency on Nov. 16 submitted a motion to the parliament to deploy Turkish troops in Azerbaijan.

The motion, which was submitted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government, seeks to deploy troops for peacekeeping in the Upper Karabakh region for one year.

The deployment "will be for the benefit and welfare of the people in the region," the motion said, adding the move will also be in Turkey’s national interests.

The motion will be voted on in the parliament on Tuesday.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Upper Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27.

Since then, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Azerbaijan and Armenia had signed a deal to end the conflict in Upper Karabakh.



