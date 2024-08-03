Preparations underway for Bozcaada Jazz Festival

The eighth edition of the Bozcaada Jazz Festival is preparing to host guests on Sept. 6, 7 and 8 with the theme of “Mycelium.”

The festival is inspired this year by the multi-layered structure of mycelium, the fascinating network system of nature. The event invites attendees to establish new and solid connections with themselves and the world, according to a statement.

Bozcaada Jazz Festival has had a significant impact on the island with the economic and social movement it has created. In addition to its music program, the festival continues to advocate in the areas of gender, ecological transformation and social inclusion by organizing workshops, trips, networking events, panels and discussion sessions spread across the island with its “Discovery” program.

On the first day of the festival, singer, songwriter, designer and multidisciplinary artist Deniz Taşar, French-Swiss saxophonist Léon Phal, who brings together electronic elements and jazz, and German drummer, composer, solo musician and music educator Anika Nilles/Nevell, who brings together jazz, funk, pop and rock music with her remarkable technique, will meet with music lovers.

The second day of the event will host Öner Karaçuha Quartet, which combines traditional jazz with modern touches and consists of Oğuz Can Bilgin on trumpet, Çağan Irmak Koç on piano, Mine Yiğitbaşı on bass guitar and Öner Karaçuha on drums.

KLEIN, Bozcaada Ensemble, which brings together Alper Yılmaz, Monika Bulanda, Adem Gülşen, Anıl Şallıel and Barış Doğukan Yazıcı under the leadership of Önder Focan with a special project, and Kraak & Smaak (Live) from the Netherlands, will also be on the stage on the same day.

The last day of the event will host the Danish group Girls in Airports, the Cenk Erdoğan Trio and Alfa Mist, a London-based group that works with many well-known artists as a pianist, composer, multi-instrumentalist, rap artist and producer who blends hip-hop and jazz music.

This year, after the live music, Childplay will take over the DJ stage.

