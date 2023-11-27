Prehistoric fish species' caviar holds million liras value

ELAZIĞ

Siberian Sturgeon, whose caviar can be worth up to 2 million Turkish liras and is considered one of the rarest species to have survived from the time of the dinosaurs to the present, has recently begun to be spotted in Keban Dam Lake.

Siberian Sturgeon, characterized by its potential lifespan of up to a century and possessing caviar comprising approximately 10 percent of its body weight, exclusively thrives within the confines of the Red Sea and environments with lower salinity levels.

Recently, sturgeon caviar, harvested from the nets of fishermen in the eastern province of Elazığ, has fetched a staggering price of up to 2 million liras.

As winter approaches, fisherman Ramazan Erdoğan spoke to local media regarding fish consumption and sturgeon.

"This particular species, which prefers freshwater environments with low salinity, has become increasingly visible and productive in Elazığ over the past five years," Erdoğan stated.

"As it is classified as an endangered species, research is currently being conducted on it. With a maximum size of 1.5 tons and a length of four meters, this fish can only produce caviar equivalent to 10 percent of its body weight. As a result, its caviar is extraordinarily valuable and pricey. The species has an estimated 30- to 100-year life span," he added.