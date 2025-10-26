Power capacity tops 121 GW, renewables take the lead

ANKARA

Türkiye’s electricity generation capacity has climbed above 121 gigawatts by the end of September, according to new figures released by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

The data highlights the accelerating role of renewables in the country’s energy mix. Out of the total 121,418 megawatts of installed capacity, 74,746 megawatts — equivalent to 61.6 percent — now come from renewable technologies. Wind and solar installations together contribute 38,363 megawatts, making up nearly one-third of the system, with solar alone accounting for close to one-fifth of all capacity.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar noted that domestic resources have reached a record share of 71 percent, corresponding to 86,219 megawatts. He stressed that electricity generated solely from wind and solar plants is already sufficient to cover the annual consumption of every household in Türkiye.

Bayraktar also drew attention to the remarkable transformation of the past two decades: renewable capacity has expanded from just 12,000 megawatts in 2002 to nearly 75,000 megawatts today. This growth has positioned Türkiye as the eleventh-largest country worldwide and the fifth in Europe in terms of renewable energy capacity.

Looking forward, the government has set an ambitious target: Boosting wind and solar capacity from the current 38,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts within the next 10 years. The minister underlined that this strategy is central to strengthening energy security while advancing the country’s green transition.