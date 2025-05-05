Potter keeps a tradition shaping clay

NEVŞEHİR

For the past 31 years, Ferit Erdem has been shaping clay in the town of Avanos in the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, continuing the region’s 5,000-year-old pottery tradition by crafting relief (embossed) works that carry the art into the future.

Dating back to the Hittite era, pottery in Avanos has become a sector that blends classical and modern styles, producing rare and remarkable pieces thanks to the dedication of its artisans and the region’s growing tourism.

Erdem, 43, began working in the craft at the age of 12. Today, he creates masterful pieces in his workshop, shaping the region’s unique clay on a traditional kick wheel and decorating his creations with sculptural reliefs.

Adding his personal style to the traditional art form, Erdem produces three-dimensional works that attract significantly more interest than standard pottery items.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Erdem said he fell in love with clay during his early years as an apprentice in various workshops.

He explained that he first encountered clay during a time when every child in Avanos dreamed of becoming a potter. “This art has been passed down from father to son, from master to apprentice, for thousands of years in Avanos,” he said. “It is a tradition. Every child starts out in this craft, gains mastery as they grow up, and then finds new apprentices to pass it on to. I was in love with clay too.”

As the world changed, Erdem noted that the pottery once used mainly for practical purposes is now more often made for decorative use, prompting him to adapt his art with a new perspective.

For the past 12 years, Erdem has been enhancing his pottery with reliefs. His work attracts attention in artisan shops frequented by tourists.

‘The more I worked, the more it drew me’

Erdem described how he sits at his wheel each time with the goal of creating something new, shaping the piece step by step in line with his imagination before firing it in a 950 centigrade kiln.

He explained how his connection with clay deepened the more he touched it, saying, “The more I worked with clay, the more it drew me in. Because it’s such a soft material, it can become anything — a fairy chimney, a sculpture. It brings out the passion inside you. There’s no special plan or project behind what I do; it all comes from within. I don’t use references for my Cappadocia-inspired pieces — I design them from my imagination. It’s a process, not something you learn overnight. Over time, you realize you’ve added a new dimension to the art."

“When I first started making reliefs, I liked what I was doing, but looking back at old photos, I can see how far I’ve come. Every time I touch the clay, I feel the same excitement I did on the first day, wondering what I’ll create this time and how people will respond. Touching the clay feels like touching a soul," he added.

“I pour myself some tea, the first sip is hot, the second is ice cold that shows how I can work for hours on end without stopping or getting bored,” he stated.

Erdem also said he finds great joy in working at his studio. His works have been widely admired, and he’s working hard to keep up with the growing number of orders.