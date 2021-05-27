Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

  • May 27 2021 07:00:00

Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

ANTALYA
Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Turkish defender Merih Demiral believes that the delay of the 2020 European Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic is advantageous for the Turkish national team.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency at Turkey’s pre-tournament training camp in Antalya, Juventus defender Demiral said that it was a different and very tiring season for him in Italy.

Referring to Juventus’ performance during the 2020-2021 season, he stated that “we finished [the season] well. We won a cup [Coppa Italia] and qualified for the Champions League in the last game. We are very happy to join the national team; we were waiting for this moment.”

The 23-year-old player seeks to be well-prepared for the tournament during the training camp in Antalya.
Stating that the postponement of Euro 2020 is an advantage for the national team, Demiral recalled that Turkey had three or four injured players last year ahead of the event, which was supposed to take place from June 12 to July 12, 2020, before it was delayed.

“So, I can say that the postponement of the tournament last year was good for us,” he said. “I can say for myself that I am much better prepared.”

Demiral said that the players fight for each other on the field.

“There is a very good national team that reached great success. I hope we will be successful in the upcoming period.”

Turkey plays the opening game of the tournament against Italy on June 11.

“It will be the most special match for us,” Demiral said. “We were joking a lot with my teammates [from Juventus] Bonucci and Chiellini in the dressing room.”

The defender added that he showed his teammates the goals of Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz, who led Lille to the French league.

“I hope we will compete well and have a good result.”

Demiral also admitted that his experienced teammates in Juventus contributed a lot to his development.

“I cannot find the chance to make appearances in the recent days, but playing against Ronaldo and Dybala in training makes a great contribution to me. Chiellini and Bonucci take care of me one on one after the training sessions, which is a great experience for me,” he said.

“I’m trying to take advantage of it. I’m improving myself day by day.”

Another Turkish player, Okay Yokuşlu said that advancing from the group is “the main goal” for the national team.
He noted that the half-season he spent in England was very productive for him, even though his West Bromwich Albion was relegated from the Premier League.

“It was a good adventure for me,” Yokuşlu said.

“My team was relegated, but when I joined the club it was already in a difficult situation. We gained momentum with the new arrivals, we had hope, but unfortunately, we failed.

“Now, we will completely prepare for the European Championship that we have been waiting for a long time.”

When asked about his club for the next season, Yokuşlu said: “I do not know. It was a productive season for me, but I have no idea about my next club at the moment. I only think about it [EURO 2020] completely. My manager will be taking care of my transfer.”

The 27-year-old midfielder joined West Bromwich Albion from Celta Vigo on loan in the winter transfer window. But his team was relegated from the league after finishing the 20-team competition in 19th place with 26 points.

football, Melih Demiral,

ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

    Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

  2. Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

    Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

  3. Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

    Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

  4. President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

    President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738
Recommended
Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title
Galatasaray defender Marcao extends stay at club

Galatasaray defender Marcao extends stay at club
Turkish athlete wins bronze in European Open Para Swimming Championships

Turkish athlete wins bronze in European Open Para Swimming Championships
Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected
Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor
WORLD Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Switzerland on May 26 called off years of talks with the European Union aimed at sealing a cooperation agreement with Bern’s largest trading partner, in a move which angered Brussels.
ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased by 24.03 percent to 257,764 tonnes in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data from the country's energy watchdog.

SPORTS Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Turkish defender Merih Demiral believes that the delay of the 2020 European Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic is advantageous for the Turkish national team.