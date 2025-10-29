Postal services sector revenue surges 37.4 pct in first half

ANKARA
Türkiye's postal sector revenue climbed 37.4 percent year-on-year to 77.13 billion Turkish lira ($1.85 billion) in the first half of 2025, fueled by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, according to a report from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

The sector now features 56 authorized service providers, with 67 authorizations granted—27 national and 40 local. A total of 9,501 post offices and branches operate nationwide, including 1,487 in Istanbul, 605 in Ankara, and 460 in Izmir.

Postal traffic is divided into communication shipments and parcel/cargo deliveries. Parcel and cargo volumes rose 8 percent to 691 million units in the period, up from 638 million in the first half of 2024. About 79 percent of these weighed under 2 kilograms.

Nearly 95 percent of these were corporate shipments, with over 79 percent being intercity deliveries.

International shipments accounted for about 5 percent , while city deliveries made up 15 percent.

Top delivery destinations included Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Kocaeli.

Communication shipments fell 16.33 percent to 111.11 million units, with 81 percent weighing 0-20 grams.

Revenue from communication shipments totaled 12.8 billion lira, while cargo generated 64.35 billion lira.

To meet rising demand, providers invested 3.21 billion lira in the period, supporting a workforce of 118,394 employees.

 

