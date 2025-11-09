Portugal's main union calls general strike over labor reform

LISBON

Portugal's largest union, the CGTP, has announced a general strike for Dec. 11 to protest a major overhaul of labor laws proposed by the country's center-right minority government.

CGTP general secretary Tiago Oliveira, announcing the strike at a Lisbon protest on Nov. 8, described the reform as "one of the greatest attacks ever made against workers" in Portugal.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro says the reforms are aimed at increasing productivity and introducing more flexibility into the labor market.

The reforms would involve amending more than 100 articles of the labor code.

Among the more controversial changes are easier dismissal procedures and cuts to bereavement leave for women suffering miscarriages.

The changes would also make it easier to impose more flexible working hours.

"If implemented, it would be a real setback in the lives of each and every one of us," Oliveira told the Lisbon rally, calling for the reforms to be scrapped.

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of the Portuguese capital, carrying banners and chanting slogans denouncing the planned reforms.

Montenegro is expected to secure passage of the reform in parliament with the votes of his centre-right Democratic Alliance and far-right Chega, the main opposition party.