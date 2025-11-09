Portugal's main union calls general strike over labor reform

Portugal's main union calls general strike over labor reform

LISBON
Portugals main union calls general strike over labor reform

Portugal's largest union, the CGTP, has announced a general strike for Dec. 11 to protest a major overhaul of labor laws proposed by the country's center-right minority government.

CGTP general secretary Tiago Oliveira, announcing the strike at a Lisbon protest on Nov. 8, described the reform as "one of the greatest attacks ever made against workers" in Portugal.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro says the reforms are aimed at increasing productivity and introducing more flexibility into the labor market.

The reforms would involve amending more than 100 articles of the labor code.

Among the more controversial changes are easier dismissal procedures and cuts to bereavement leave for women suffering miscarriages.

The changes would also make it easier to impose more flexible working hours.

"If implemented, it would be a real setback in the lives of each and every one of us," Oliveira told the Lisbon rally, calling for the reforms to be scrapped.

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of the Portuguese capital, carrying banners and chanting slogans denouncing the planned reforms.

Montenegro is expected to secure passage of the reform in parliament with the votes of his centre-right Democratic Alliance and far-right Chega, the main opposition party.

Portugal ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

    Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

  2. Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

    Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

  3. Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

    Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

  4. Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

    Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

  5. Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

    Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Recommended
Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ
Abdülhamid Han drilling ship completes one year in Black Sea

Abdülhamid Han drilling ship completes one year in Black Sea
Türkiye to continue expanding air, rail, road capacity

Türkiye to continue expanding air, rail, road capacity
Automotive stocks show mixed performance in October

Automotive stocks show mixed performance in October
Some 195 million tons of waste treated in 2024

Some 195 million tons of waste treated in 2024
Industrial production rises 2.9 percent in September

Industrial production rises 2.9 percent in September
China lifts sanctions on US units of South Korea ship giant Hanwha

China lifts sanctions on US units of South Korea ship giant Hanwha
WORLD Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.
ECONOMY Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿