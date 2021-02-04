Population tops 83.6 mln in 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's population exceeded 83.6 million as of 2020-end, with a 0.55 percent rise on an annual basis, the Turkish statistical authority said on Feb. 4.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed that the population residing in Turkey last year increased by 459,365 people compared to the previous year.

"Male population was 41,915,985 people and female population was 41,698,377 people," the institute said.

The share of men in the total population was 50.1 percent, while women made up 49.9 percent, according to TÜİK.

Official data said annual population growth rate was 0.55 percent in 2020, down from 1.39 percent in 2019.