Population to decrease in five provinces by 2030: Study

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s overall population is expected to grow by 2.8 million by 2030, although five of the country's 81 provinces will experience a population decline, according to a study conducted by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The study indicates that the eastern province of Ağrı will witness the greatest population decline, with a projected decrease of 62,782 people from its current population.

Another eastern city Erzurum comes in second place, with its population predicted to drop by 36,981 in total.

Following two eastern cities, a total of 34,146 fewer people are expected to reside in the central Anatolian province of Çorum, followed by the northeastern Gümüşhane province with 32,515.

In fifth place is Muş, another eastern province, which is expected to experience a population decline of 28,967 by 2030.

Meanwhile, a total of 59 provinces are expected to experience an increase in their populations, according to the study.

While the megacity Istanbul leads with a population increase of 473,533, the southern province of Antalya — a major holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast — ranks second with an estimated increase of 269,804 people.

The capital Ankara, currently with a population of 5.7 million, is expected to grow by 258,523 by 2030, following the two megacities.

Coming in fourth place, the western province of Bursa is expected to see a population increase of 214,887, according to the study.

The total population of the northwestern city of Kocaeli will also see an upsurge, with an estimated 214,364 more residents to populate the province.