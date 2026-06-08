Pope urges action on 'tragic drama' of migration

MADRID

Pope Leo XIV called for a global response to the “tragic drama” of migration and said world peace was a “true global imperative” in an unprecedented address to the Spanish parliament on June 8.



The pope also urged lawmakers to defend life “from conception to its natural end,” in a country whose left-wing government has legalized euthanasia under strict conditions and wants to include abortion rights in the constitution.



In his address to parliament, the pope called for “safe and legal pathways” for immigration and for migrants to be given “a respectful welcome and real opportunities for integration.”



“The tragic drama of migration challenges the conscience of nations and the ethical foundation of the international order today,” he said.



In contrast with many of its European allies, Spain under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has a relatively liberal immigration policy.



But the government is under pressure on the issue from the main conservative Popular Party and from far-right party Vox, now the nation’s third-largest political force.



The pope’s seven-day visit to Spain will include a trip to the Canary Islands, where he will pay tribute to the migrants who have lost their lives at sea on perilous journeys from Africa.



The Spanish archipelago has become one of the main entry points for irregular migrants into Europe.



The pope, who has been harshly criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump for his anti-war views, also called for “patient dialogue” instead of conflict and rearmament in Europe and beyond.



“Weapons may impose a temporary silence but they can never build a genuine and lasting peace,” he said.