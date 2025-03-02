Pope 'stable' after 'calm night': Vatican

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for more than two weeks with double pneumonia, is in a "stable" condition after spending a "calm night," the Vatican said on March 2.

"The pope is still resting," the Holy See said in its latest health update on the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church.

On March 1 evening, it said the pope was still receiving oxygen, but had no fever, had been eating, was alert and praying.

His hemodynamic parameters, those relating to the flow of blood, were also stable, and he did not have the high white-blood-cell count that often indicates an infection, the Vatican said, adding that the prognosis, as in previous days, remained "reserved."

Francis, leader of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb.14 with bronchitis that soon developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

Catholics and other well-wishers around the world have been praying for the Argentine pope, a liberal reformer who has led the Catholic Church for almost 12 years.

Pilgrims have flocked to the Gemelli hospital, praying for the pontiff and leaving handwritten messages, including posters illustrated by children, and balloons bearing his image.