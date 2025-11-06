Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

VATICAN CITY
Pope Leo met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the first time on Nov. 6, discussing the urgent need for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and to pursue a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"During the cordial talks, it was recognized that there is an urgent need to provide assistance to the civilian population in Gaza and to end the conflict by pursuing a two-State solution," the Holy See press office said in a brief statement.

The meeting was in connection with the 10th anniversary of the signing of the "Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine," the statement added.

The text, signed on June 26, 2015, expresses both parties' commitment to Palestinian self-determination and the two-state solution.

Abbas also visited Pope Francis’ tomb at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, telling journalists he could not forget what the late pope did for Palestine and its people. "I cannot forget that he recognized Palestine without anyone having to ask him to do so," Vatican news quoted Abbas as saying.

The Israeli army killed nearly 69,000 Palestinians and injured over 170,000 others in a brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip it started in October 2023. A ceasefire was reached last month based on a 20-point plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pope Leo XIV,

