Pope Leo XIV receives US VP Vance, Rubio

Pope Leo XIV receives US VP Vance, Rubio

VATICAN CITY
Pope Leo XIV receives US VP Vance, Rubio

This photo taken and handout on May 19, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows US Vice President JD Vance during a private audience with Pope Leo XIV in The Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV received U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican Monday, a day after the new U.S. pontiff's inauguration mass.

The Vatican released photographs of Vance and Rubio smiling as they met with the Chicago-born pope, who was elected as head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics on May 8.

Vance then met with the Holy See's secretary for relations with states, Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican said.

"During the cordial talks held at the Secretariat of State, satisfaction at the good bilateral relations was reiterated, and the collaboration between Church and State was discussed, as well as some matters of special relevance to ecclesial life and religious freedom," the Vatican said in a statement.

"Finally, there was an exchange of views on some current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in areas of conflict and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved," it said.

Vance and Rubio were among the 200,000 dignitaries, royals and faithful gathered on May 18 to mark the official start of Leo's papacy in St Peter's Square.

Before becoming pope, Leo reposted on his personal X account criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration over its approach to migration and also pilloried Vance.

But Vance insisted on May 18 that the United States was "very proud of him."

"Certainly our prayers go with him as he starts this very important work," Vance said at a meeting with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

visit,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

    Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

  2. EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

    EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

  3. DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

    DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

  4. Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

    Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

  5. Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

    Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris
Recommended
EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction
14,000 babies in Gaza could die in 48 hours without aid, UN warns

14,000 babies in Gaza could die in 48 hours without aid, UN warns
Dire sea level rise likely even in a 1.5C world: Study

Dire sea level rise likely even in a 1.5C world: Study
Pakistan, India agree to withdraw troops by end May: security official

Pakistan, India agree to withdraw troops by end May: security official
Hungarian parliament approves leaving ICC

Hungarian parliament approves leaving ICC
EU agrees to lift all economic sanctions on Syria: diplomats

EU agrees to lift all economic sanctions on Syria: diplomats
Israeli politician slammed for saying country should not kill babies for a hobby

Israeli politician slammed for saying country should not 'kill babies for a hobby'
WORLD EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

The EU decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced Tuesday.

ECONOMY Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul ranks sixth among expat cities that offer the cheapest cost to relocate for the first six months, according to a report by Remitly, a digital remittance company.

SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿