Pope Leo XIV announces plan to Türkiye visit for key anniversary

Pope Leo XIV announces plan to Türkiye visit for key anniversary

VATICAN CITY
Pope Leo XIV announces plan to Türkiye visit for key anniversary

Pope Leo XIV has said he is preparing for a visit to the Turkish town of İznik to mark the 1,700th anniversary of a gathering that holds great significance in the history of Christianity.

Leo, the first U.S. leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, held his introductory audience with journalists at the Vatican four days after being elected pope by cardinals.
After using his first address on May 8 to call for peace around the world, Leo returned to the theme on May 12, saying peace began with communications.

"Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred -- let us free it from aggression," he said.

"Let us disarm words and we will help to disarm the world," he added.

When a journalist reminded him that his predecessor, Pope Francis, had wished to visit İznik but passed away before he could do so, and asked whether he planned to make the trip, Leo responded: "I’m aware of that. We are preparing."

The First Council of Nicaea holds a pivotal place in Christian history. Convened in 325 A.D. with the participation of all bishops affiliated with the church, the council addressed and resolved major theological issues.

The late Pope Francis had expressed his intention to visit İznik, a district of Bursa province in northwestern Türkiye, to mark the anniversary of the council. Preparations had even begun for the visit.

In January, two cardinals and 102 priests assigned to the Vatican visited İznik to assess the preparations on the ground.
The clergy conducted site visits along the shores of Lake İznik, where the submerged basilica is located.

Pope Leo XIV,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

    Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

  2. Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

    Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

  3. Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

  4. Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

    Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

  5. Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace

    Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
Recommended
Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side
Russia uncertain whether Ukraines delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks
YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist
Pandemic deal, tight budget on menu at big WHO meet

Pandemic deal, tight budget on menu at big WHO meet
Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: Report

Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: Report
NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka

NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka
No delay in Istanbul peace talks as no meeting scheduled yet: Turkish Foreign Ministry

No delay in Istanbul peace talks as no meeting scheduled yet: Turkish Foreign Ministry
WORLD Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kiev is committed to pursuing peace, but expressed frustration over the lack of high-level Russian representatives willing to engage in serious negotiations.

ECONOMY WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, organized by global e-commerce platform WORLDEF, opened its doors on May 15 at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area.
SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿