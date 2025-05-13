Pope Leo XIV announces plan to Türkiye visit for key anniversary

VATICAN CITY

Pope Leo XIV has said he is preparing for a visit to the Turkish town of İznik to mark the 1,700th anniversary of a gathering that holds great significance in the history of Christianity.

Leo, the first U.S. leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, held his introductory audience with journalists at the Vatican four days after being elected pope by cardinals.

After using his first address on May 8 to call for peace around the world, Leo returned to the theme on May 12, saying peace began with communications.

"Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred -- let us free it from aggression," he said.

"Let us disarm words and we will help to disarm the world," he added.

When a journalist reminded him that his predecessor, Pope Francis, had wished to visit İznik but passed away before he could do so, and asked whether he planned to make the trip, Leo responded: "I’m aware of that. We are preparing."

The First Council of Nicaea holds a pivotal place in Christian history. Convened in 325 A.D. with the participation of all bishops affiliated with the church, the council addressed and resolved major theological issues.

The late Pope Francis had expressed his intention to visit İznik, a district of Bursa province in northwestern Türkiye, to mark the anniversary of the council. Preparations had even begun for the visit.

In January, two cardinals and 102 priests assigned to the Vatican visited İznik to assess the preparations on the ground.

The clergy conducted site visits along the shores of Lake İznik, where the submerged basilica is located.