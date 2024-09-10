Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

DILI

Pope Francis hosted a mass for hundreds of thousands of devotees in East Timor on Tuesday, rallying the faithful of the most Catholic country outside the Vatican in tropical heat.

Pilgrims have clamored to the capital to catch a glimpse of the 87-year-old pontiff, greeting him with a rapturous reception in a coastal area of Dili ahead of his sermon.

Around 600,000 people were in attendance at the mass as it got underway, the Vatican said in a statement, citing local authorities.

It was the main event of the third leg of Francis's 12-day Asia-Pacific tour, which has already taken in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, and will conclude in Singapore.

Many arrived for the mass hours early to get a prime spot, waiting in the heat.

Firefighters sprayed devotees with water, and many held white-and-yellow Vatican umbrellas to protect themselves from the glaring sun.

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao joined crowds to lift spirits with a sing-along, before pouring water into the mouths of those waiting to perform for Pope Francis.

Earlier yesterday he met the Catholic faithful at a cathedral in Dili, calling for the "perfume of the Gospel" to be spread against alcoholism, violence and a lack of respect for women.

In 2023, around 1 million people congregated in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa for Pope Francis's visit.

The record is still held by Philippine capital Manila in 2015 where more than 6 million people are believed to have gathered to see Francis.