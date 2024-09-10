Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

DILI
Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

Pope Francis hosted a mass for hundreds of thousands of devotees in East Timor on Tuesday, rallying the faithful of the most Catholic country outside the Vatican in tropical heat.

Pilgrims have clamored to the capital to catch a glimpse of the 87-year-old pontiff, greeting him with a rapturous reception in a coastal area of Dili ahead of his sermon.

Around 600,000 people were in attendance at the mass as it got underway, the Vatican said in a statement, citing local authorities.

It was the main event of the third leg of Francis's 12-day Asia-Pacific tour, which has already taken in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, and will conclude in Singapore.

Many arrived for the mass hours early to get a prime spot, waiting in the heat.

Firefighters sprayed devotees with water, and many held white-and-yellow Vatican umbrellas to protect themselves from the glaring sun.

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao joined crowds to lift spirits with a sing-along, before pouring water into the mouths of those waiting to perform for Pope Francis.

Earlier yesterday he met the Catholic faithful at a cathedral in Dili, calling for the "perfume of the Gospel" to be spread against alcoholism, violence and a lack of respect for women.

In 2023, around 1 million people congregated in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa for Pope Francis's visit.

The record is still held by Philippine capital Manila in 2015 where more than 6 million people are believed to have gathered to see Francis.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

    Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

  2. UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

    UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

  3. Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

    Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

  4. UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

    UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

  5. 'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist

    'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Recommended
Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

UN revises down likelihood of La Nina
There must be full accountability: Biden outraged by killing of Turkish American activist

'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Turkic states agree on common alphabet for members

Turkic states agree on common alphabet for members
Palestinian medics say five killed in Israeli strikes on West Bank

Palestinian medics say five killed in Israeli strikes on West Bank
US, UK top diplomats in Ukraine to discuss long-range weapons

US, UK top diplomats in Ukraine to discuss long-range weapons
Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly
WORLD Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
ECONOMY UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿