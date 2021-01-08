Poor irrigation main cause of water loss, data shows

  • January 08 2021 07:00:00

Poor irrigation main cause of water loss, data shows

ISTANBUL
Poor irrigation main cause of water loss, data shows

With Turkey battling drought stemming from climate change, official data reveals that about three-quarters of the total water consumed in the country is used for irrigation and that there is a water loss of 35-60 percent due to the surface irrigation method.

Officials in Turkey have raised concerns due to the lack of rainfall since the last summer, which has led to low water levels in dams, saying that there could be a scarcity of drinking water, and agriculture practices could get affected.

According to the data obtained from the Environment and Urbanization Ministry, nearly 74 percent of the total water consumed in the country is used for irrigation and some 35-60 percent water loss occurs in surface irrigation method.

In order to prevent wastage of water, it is recommended to switch to sprinkler or drip irrigation method, which reduces water loss up to 5 percent.

While parks and gardens stand out among the places where water should be saved and used judiciously, experts suggest that for irrigation practices, the morning or afternoon hours should be preferred as the rate of evaporation is low.

According to the Ministry’s data, watering plants in the morning or evening saves up to 112 liters of water each time while cleaning a parking lot with a broom alone instead of using water saves up to 675 liters of water.

Watering a lawn one or two times a week saves 3,780 liters of water, and the sprinkler leakage checks save 2,250 liters of water per month.

Turkish media has reported that farmers had been impacted by the drought with a dramatic reduction in the grain harvest, namely in the central province of Konya, the northwestern province of Edirne and Izmir.

Konya has a vast expanse of farmlands, at around 2.2 million hectares, and about 2.5 million tons of grain are grown every year. Though the province has an arid climate, it has become drier in recent years, partly due to climate change.

[HH] Household water consumption

Meanwhile, the data reveals that some 35 percent of the water consumed in homes is used in bathrooms and nearly 30 percent in toilets, while the proportion of water used for cooking and drinking is only 10 percent.

Since the water storage capacity of the classic reservoir of toilets is 16 liters, a family of four consumes 3,840 liters of water used in toilets per month.

To leave the tap on while brushing teeth is another contributing factor to wasting water.

If the tap is left on while brushing teeth for three minutes a day, an average of 15 liters of water gets wasted.

Washing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher also wastes an average of 27 tons of water per year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Restrictions may be lifted after Feb 15, says expert

    Restrictions may be lifted after Feb 15, says expert

  2. Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine

    Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine

  3. Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

    Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

  4. Fear of poisonous fish worries residents in eastern province

    Fear of poisonous fish worries residents in eastern province

  5. SpaceX launches Turkey’s new Turksat 5A satellite

    SpaceX launches Turkey’s new Turksat 5A satellite
Recommended
Court approves indictment in 2014 terror incidents

Court approves indictment in 2014 terror incidents
One remanded over Dink murder case of 2007

One remanded over Dink murder case of 2007
Turkey ratifies intl agreements with seven countries

Turkey ratifies int'l agreements with seven countries
Turkey ready to normalize relations with France: Turkish FM

Turkey ready to normalize relations with France: Turkish FM
Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine

Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine
Most-visited Nat Geo exhibition goes virtual

Most-visited Nat Geo exhibition goes virtual
WORLD COVID surges dim hopes for speedy end to pandemic

COVID surges dim hopes for speedy end to pandemic

The United States reported a daily record of COVID-19 deaths and Brazil’s toll passed the bleak milestone of 200,000 on Jan. 7 as new surges of the coronavirus dimmed hopes for respite from the pandemic anytime soon.

ECONOMY Turkey produced record amount of gold in 2020: Minister

Turkey produced record amount of gold in 2020: Minister

Turkey reached a new record by producing 42 tons of gold last year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Jan. 7. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.