Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration

ANKARA

The political party groups in the Turkish parliament’s General Assembly published a joint statement on Feb. 7. over the massive earthquakes that hit Türkiye.

“As representatives of the presidency of the parliament and the five political parties that have groups in the parliament, we are with and at the service of our citizens,” said the statement.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and the İYİ (Good) Party signed the statement.

Following a state of emergency decision for 10 provinces to be published in the Official Gazette, the parliament is expected to meet and discuss the decision on Feb. 8.