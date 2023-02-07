Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration

Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration

ANKARA
Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration

The political party groups in the Turkish parliament’s General Assembly published a joint statement on Feb. 7. over the massive earthquakes that hit Türkiye.

“As representatives of the presidency of the parliament and the five political parties that have groups in the parliament, we are with and at the service of our citizens,” said the statement.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and the İYİ (Good) Party signed the statement.

Following a state of emergency decision for 10 provinces to be published in the Official Gazette, the parliament is expected to meet and discuss the decision on Feb. 8.

TÜRKIYE Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration

Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration
LATEST NEWS

  1. Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration

    Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration

  2. Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

    Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

  3. People trapped under debris rescued hours after quakes

    People trapped under debris rescued hours after quakes

  4. MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

    MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

  5. Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media

    Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media
Recommended
Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port
People trapped under debris rescued hours after quakes

People trapped under debris rescued hours after quakes
MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster
Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media

Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media
Erdoğan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces

Erdoğan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces
UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites

UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites
WORLD French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

Public transportation, schools and electricity, oil and gas supplies were disrupted on Tuesday in France as demonstrators were taking to the streets for a third round of nationwide strikes and protests against the government's pension reform plans.

ECONOMY Australian company saves bankrupt UK car battery firm

Australian company saves bankrupt UK car battery firm

Australian company Recharge Industries is to take over Britishvolt, a bankrupt startup planning a gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries in the U.K., administrators overseeing a rescue deal

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.