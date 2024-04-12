Political parties engage in Eid celebration visits

ANKARA

The capital Ankara on April 11 witnessed a tradition of political parties engaging in celebration visits on the second day of the Eid al-Fitr, with the primary agenda revolving around the economy, the local elections held on March 31 and war in the Gaza Strip.

The inaugural Eid visit in the capital unfolded with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) hosting the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at the headquarters.

The central agenda during the holiday visits of both parties centered on the rising cost of living and inflation, as both sides conveyed a message of collaboration to cope with these problems.

"Our common objective is to address economic issues. We would like to express our willingness to work together to truly experience the Eid spirit," CHP’s Aylin Nazlıaka said.

Hasan Sert leading the AKP delegation stressed that not only Türkiye but also other countries are undergoing a challenging economic phase, asserting that the government's principal objective is to understand and resolve the economic concerns of the nation.

Extending congratulations to the CHP for its success in the March 31st local elections, Sert also emphasized the necessity for all parties to act in concert, “setting aside polarization.”

He also underscored the importance of effectively managing both economic and political agendas together.

"You have achieved significant success in local elections. Now, we must converge to devise strategies for enhanced services. The populace anticipates our diligent service," AKP’s Sert said.

Recalling that CHP took 35 out of 81 provinces in the March 31st elections, Nazlıaka highlighted that the responsibility of overseeing nearly 85 percent of the Turkish economy through CHP-led municipalities further heightened her party’s sense of duty.

The CHP official also noted that the export restriction imposed by the Trade Ministry on Israel was a "belated yet judicious decision."

As the second guest of CHP, the Democratic Left Party was received, while AKP hosted various parties including its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the İYİ (Good) Party at its headquarters.

During the meeting between the İYİ Party and CHP, both sides expressed their hope for prompt humanitarian aid access for Palestinians amid the Gaza war that has claimed the lives of more than 33,000 people since the Oct. 7 attack. İYİ Party exchanged visits with 11 parties.

On April 10, political leaders conveyed messages of congratulations and addressed pressing national and international matters, calling for unity.