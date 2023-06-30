Political parties carry out Eid visits

ANKARA

Political parties have engaged in reciprocal visits to exchange Eid greetings, with the agenda encompassing discussions on the Quran burning act in Sweden as well as deliberations regarding a new constitution.

The visiting political party delegations for the Eid greetings exchange were received by Deputy Chairperson Belgin Uygur, leading the delegation, at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

During the visit of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) delegation, Uygur stated that they encountered incidents such as the Quran burning act in Sweden during a period of heightened tolerance.

“We have been facing such systematic acts targeting our country one after another in recent times. In fact, during all critical processes, our people demonstrated the strongest stance under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Uygur stated.

CHP Deputy Chairman Zeynel Emre also condemned the attack, stating, “It is a malicious incident aimed at hurting not only Türkiye but also the entire Islamic world, exploiting their emotions and causing harm to their sentiments. The Swedish authorities need to enact the necessary legal regulations and prevent such incidents.”

The preparation for a new constitution, for which preparation will be started under the directive of Erdoğan, was also one of the agenda items of the talks.

Uygur stated that they fully believe the constitutional amendment will be realized with the broadest consensus.

AKP Ankara Deputy Murat Alparslan emphasized that the country experienced an advance and mature election process that will set an example for many states.

“Our people have also demonstrated their will to establish a new and civilian constitution. Therefore, we aspire to make a new and civilian constitution one of the primary priorities of our parliamentary work in the upcoming period,” Alparslan said.

“We hope to see your [CHP delegation’s] contribution and support in this regard in our parliament,” he stated.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) welcomed other parties with Deputy Chairman Mevlüt Karakaya.

During the CHP’s visit, Karakaya, asked Emre, the head of the CHP delegation, about the possibility of “multiple candidates” competing in the main opposition party’s congress.

“Currently, no one has clearly declared their candidacy. Everyone wants to analyze the situation beforehand. There might be those who want to run,” Emre said.

Following the defeat of the CHP in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in May, the announcement of the party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to continue in his position without resigning had caused divisions and differences of opinion among some party members.