Polish president to visit Turkey

  • May 24 2021 07:00:00

Polish president to visit Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Polish president to visit Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on May 24 to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Duda will pay an official visit to Turkey upon Erdoğan's invitation on May 24, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The duo will review all aspects of bilateral relations and exchange views on the current regional and international developments, the statement said, adding bilateral agreements will also be signed.

On May 22, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced the country will purchase 24 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Turkey.

An agreement on the sale of Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones is expected to be signed during Duda's visit to Turkey.

Bayraktar TB2 entered the inventory of the Turkish army in 2014 and is currently used by several other countries, including Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

Turkey has effectively used its cutting-edge drones over the years in cross-border, anti-terror military operations, such as Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Spring Shield, to liberate its Syrian border from terrorist entities.

Poland,

ECONOMY Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to administer 30 mln doses of BioNTech jabs in June, says minister

    Turkey to administer 30 mln doses of BioNTech jabs in June, says minister

  2. Scores of Israeli settlers force their way into Al-Aqsa

    Scores of Israeli settlers force their way into Al-Aqsa

  3. Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

    Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

  4. Why was Turkey late in choosing BioNTech vaccine?

    Why was Turkey late in choosing BioNTech vaccine?

  5. Turkey marks 65th death anniversary of heroine Nene Hatun

    Turkey marks 65th death anniversary of heroine Nene Hatun
Recommended
Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister
Turkey condoles with Nigeria over deadly military plane crash

Turkey condoles with Nigeria over deadly military plane crash
Turkey invites Greece to end denial of Turkish minority’s identity

Turkey invites Greece to end denial of Turkish minority’s identity
New Cyprus talks should begin with 2 states, not communities: Erdoğan

New Cyprus talks should begin with 2 states, not communities: Erdoğan
Poland to buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey

Poland to buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey
Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss bilateral, regional issues

WORLD Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

Turkish Cyprus authorities have introduced a new arrangement to ensure that tourists who come to the island have a safe and healthy holiday without mandatory quarantine.
ECONOMY Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Several Turkish high school students received awards in one of the world’s most prestigious science and engineering competitions with projects in various fields, the country’s industry and technology minister said on May 22.
SPORTS Galatasaray defender Marcao extends stay at club

Galatasaray defender Marcao extends stay at club

Brazilian central defender Marcos do Nascimento Teixeira (Marcao) on May 22 renewed his contract with Galatasaray until 2024, the Turkish football club announced.