Polish president to visit Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on May 24 to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Duda will pay an official visit to Turkey upon Erdoğan's invitation on May 24, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The duo will review all aspects of bilateral relations and exchange views on the current regional and international developments, the statement said, adding bilateral agreements will also be signed.

On May 22, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced the country will purchase 24 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Turkey.

An agreement on the sale of Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones is expected to be signed during Duda's visit to Turkey.

Bayraktar TB2 entered the inventory of the Turkish army in 2014 and is currently used by several other countries, including Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

Turkey has effectively used its cutting-edge drones over the years in cross-border, anti-terror military operations, such as Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Spring Shield, to liberate its Syrian border from terrorist entities.