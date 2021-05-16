Polish delegate tests positive for Covid-19 at Eurovision

  • May 16 2021 07:00:00

Polish delegate tests positive for Covid-19 at Eurovision

THE HAGUE- Agence France Presse
Polish delegate tests positive for Covid-19 at Eurovision

Poland’s singing hopeful Rafal Brzozowski will be absent from the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 16 after a delegation member tested positive for Covid-19, the organizers said Saturday.

Sunday’s "Turquoise carpet" event will launch the glitzy week-long Eurovision competition in Rotterdam, which was canceled last year and scaled-down this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"During a routine test upon arrival at the Eurovision Song Contest venue on Saturday 15 May, a member of the Polish delegation tested positive for Covid-19," Eurovision said.

The person has been isolated and as a precaution the rest of the delegation will have a coronavirus test and go into quarantine.

"As a result of this, the Polish delegation will not attend the Turquoise Carpet event in person on Sunday," it said in a statement.

The delegation included Brzozowski, Dutch public broadcaster the NOS reported.
"If the result of the PCR tests are positive, there is a chance that the Polish delegation may not be able to perform on Thursday during the second semifinal," the NOS said.

"In that case, a recording of Poland’s last rehearsal will be shown," it added.

This year’s Eurovision festival is organized with rules imposed by the Dutch government to allow the contest at the port city’s Ahoy Arena to go ahead.

National delegations have to follow strict protocols, remaining separate from the audience and being tested every 48 hours.

Shows including dress rehearsals, two semi-finals and next Saturday’s final will only have 3,500 spectators, around 20 percent of the Ahoy Arena’s capacity.

Known for its flamboyant costumes and cheesy songs, Eurovision is watched by more than 180 million people in over four dozen countries as far afield as Australia.

But the televisual pageant was scrapped for the first time in its six-decade history last year as coronavirus began sweeping the globe.


COVID-19,

TURKEY Nearly 500,000 Turkish teachers set to get COVID shots

Nearly 500,000 Turkish teachers set to get COVID shots
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fine for plucking peony nears $10,000

    Fine for plucking peony nears $10,000

  2. Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if world ignores it: Erdoğan

    Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if world ignores it: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  4. Turkish officials condemn Austria for hoisting Israeli flag

    Turkish officials condemn Austria for hoisting Israeli flag

  5. Police finds 10 blind spots of Istanbul

    Police finds 10 blind spots of Istanbul
Recommended
From ancient Anatolia to Manhattan, Göbeklitepe monolith set to find home at UN

From ancient Anatolia to Manhattan, Göbeklitepe monolith set to find home at UN
Enchanting Sagalassos draws tourists

Enchanting Sagalassos draws tourists
Picasso painting sells for $103 mln in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mln in New York
Huge Titanic replica to open as Chinese tourist destination

Huge Titanic replica to open as Chinese tourist destination
Some 289 bird species observed in Turkey this year

Some 289 bird species observed in Turkey this year
‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş

‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş
WORLD China’s rover touches down on Mars

China’s rover touches down on Mars

China’s probe to Mars touched down on the Red Planet on May 15 to deploy its Zhurong rover, state media reported, a triumph for Beijing’s bold space ambitions and a history-making feat for a nation on its first-ever Martian mission.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports to Libya jumped 58% in January-April

Turkey's exports to Libya jumped 58% in January-April

Turkey's exports to Libya rose 58% year-on-year in the first four months of 2021 to $826 million, said a top Turkish trade group on May 15. 
SPORTS Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula One World Championship scheduled for June has been canceled, it was announced on May 14. 