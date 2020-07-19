Policeman killed in anti-drug operation

  • July 19 2020 10:51:05

Policeman killed in anti-drug operation

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Policeman killed in anti-drug operation

A Turkish police officer was killed in an attack on an anti-narcotics team in Istanbul, the provincial governorship said July 18.

Armed assailants opened fire on the team in Bağcılar district wounding officers Erkan Gökteke in the chest and Yunus Nacar in the arm.

They were rushed to the hospital but Gökteke succumbed to his wounds.

In the aftermath of the incident, a search operation backed by helicopters was launched.

Three suspects were arrested and the weapons used in the attack were seized.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya extended his condolences to the family of the killed police officer and to the Turkish nation.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

    Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

  2. Production for Turkey's first indigenous car to start in 2022

    Production for Turkey's first indigenous car to start in 2022

  3. Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Nephew of former YPG leader surrenders

    Nephew of former YPG leader surrenders
Recommended
Turkey suspended flights to Iran amid virus outbreak: Official

Turkey suspended flights to Iran amid virus outbreak: Official
Turkey detains 27 ISIL-linked terror suspects

Turkey detains 27 ISIL-linked terror suspects

Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey
Death toll in migrant boat sinking in Lake Van rises to 56

Death toll in migrant boat sinking in Lake Van rises to 56
Turkish forces neutralize 3 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Nephew of former YPG leader surrenders

Nephew of former YPG leader surrenders
WORLD Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

The Libyan army dispatched several military vehicles on July 18 to the west of Sirte province.
ECONOMY Central Bank rolls back FX reserve requirement ratios

Central Bank rolls back FX reserve requirement ratios

The Turkish Central Bank has decided to increase foreign exchange reserve requirement ratios by 300 basis points in all liability types and maturity brackets for all banks.
SPORTS Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray beat Göztepe as the Lions ended an eight-match winless drought on July 18 in the Turkish Süper Lig.