Policeman killed in anti-drug operation

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish police officer was killed in an attack on an anti-narcotics team in Istanbul, the provincial governorship said July 18.

Armed assailants opened fire on the team in Bağcılar district wounding officers Erkan Gökteke in the chest and Yunus Nacar in the arm.

They were rushed to the hospital but Gökteke succumbed to his wounds.

In the aftermath of the incident, a search operation backed by helicopters was launched.

Three suspects were arrested and the weapons used in the attack were seized.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya extended his condolences to the family of the killed police officer and to the Turkish nation.