Police smash European synthetic drug ring in 'largest-ever' op

Police smash European synthetic drug ring in 'largest-ever' op

THE HAGUE
Police smash European synthetic drug ring in largest-ever op

European police said on Wednesday they had busted a major synthetic drug ring working across several countries in the "largest-ever operation" of its kind, striking a "massive blow" to organized crime.

Authorities dismantled 24 industrial-scale labs and seized around 1,000 tons of chemicals used to make street drugs such as MDMA, amphetamine and meth.

"I've been in this business for a while. This is by far the largest-ever operation we did against synthetic drug production and distribution," Andy Kraag, head of Europol's European Serious Organized Crime Center, told AFP in an interview.

"I think this is genuinely a massive blow to organized crime groups involved in drug trafficking, specifically of synthetic drugs," added Kraag.

The year-long operation involved police from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain.

More than 85 arrests were made, including the two suspected ringleaders, both from Poland, Kraag said.

Suspicions were raised back in 2024 when Polish police noticed a network importing vast quantities of legal chemicals from China and India.

Investigations later showed these chemicals were being repackaged, mislabeled and redistributed across the European Union to labs that manufactured the synthetic drugs.

The majority of those arrested were from Poland, but Belgian and Dutch nationals are also thought to have been involved in the criminal operations.

Kraag said the operation was part of a "supply-chain strategy" to choke off the synthetic drug industry at its source.

"These criminal groups, they don't have their supply anymore," he told AFP.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

    Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

  2. Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

  3. Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

    Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

  4. İYİ Party retools top board following convention

    İYİ Party retools top board following convention

  5. Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant

    Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant
Recommended
Japan suspends restart of worlds biggest nuclear plant

Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant
Iran Guards chief says finger on trigger, warns US against miscalculations

Iran Guards chief says 'finger on trigger', warns US against 'miscalculations'
Syria says SDF exploits ISIL fight to justify existence

Syria says SDF exploits ISIL fight to justify existence
Interim Venezuela leader to visit Washington

Interim Venezuela leader to visit Washington
New Zealand landslips kill at least two, others missing

New Zealand landslips kill at least two, others missing
Marcos hit with impeachment complaint

Marcos hit with impeachment complaint
Trump unveils Board of Peace, New Gaza plans at Davos

Trump unveils Board of Peace, 'New Gaza' plans at Davos
WORLD Japan suspends restart of worlds biggest nuclear plant

Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant

The restart of the world's largest nuclear power plant was suspended in Japan on Thursday, with the operator saying it does not know when the problem would be solved.
ECONOMY Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump rowed back on threats to hit key European countries with tariffs over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿