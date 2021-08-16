Police seize walking stick said to belong to Atatürk

  • August 16 2021 07:00:00

Police seize walking stick said to belong to Atatürk

ISTANBUL
Police seize walking stick said to belong to Atatürk

Turkish law enforcement forces have seized a walking stick, which is said to have been gifted to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk by then Iranian Shah Reza Pahlavi, soon after it was announced that it would be sold at an online auction.

On Aug. 13, an Istanbul-based auction firm announced that a walking stick with a length of 92 centimeters, which is said to have been gifted to Atatürk, founder of modern Turkey, by Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran of the time, would be sold at an auction.

Upon the promotion of the auction, the Harbiye Military Museum asked Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s Mausoleum, for detailed information about the walking stick, but no record of the walking stick could be found as a result of the examination.

The incident was reported to the Culture and Tourism Ministry before a legal investigation was initiated and police teams seized the walking stick after a search in the house of Hüseyin Kocabaş, the founder of the auction firm.

Experts are evaluating whether or not the walking stick belongs to Atatürk.

There are depictions of leaders such as Persian legend Jamshid, Seljuk Emperor Keykâvus I, and Sultan of Delhi Muhammed el-Behmeni on the walking stick, besides figures of Atatürk and Pahlavi.

walking sticks,

WORLD England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

    Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

  2. Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister

    Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister

  3. Afghan president leaves the country as Taliban move on Kabul

    Afghan president leaves the country as Taliban move on Kabul

  4. Will Turkey continue to keep troops in Afghanistan?

    Will Turkey continue to keep troops in Afghanistan?

  5. Turkey’s vaccination drive gaining momentum

    Turkey’s vaccination drive gaining momentum
Recommended
Turkish soldier killed by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish soldier killed by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu
Death toll from floods in Black Sea region rises to 66, dozens still missing

Death toll from floods in Black Sea region rises to 66, dozens still missing
Films set in pandemic to open Sarajevo Film Festival

Films set in pandemic to open Sarajevo Film Festival
Island bearing traces of 1960 coup open to visitors

Island bearing traces of 1960 coup open to visitors
Sea creature fossils found in Turkey’s east

Sea creature fossils found in Turkey’s east
WORLD England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

Fully vaccinated people in England are from Aug. 16 no longer be required to self-isolate if they have had close contact with a coronavirus case, as restrictions continue to be eased.
ECONOMY Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe started the season with a 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor on Aug. 15.  