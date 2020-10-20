Police seize bootleg alcohol, nab 10 suspects

  • October 20 2020 09:11:04

Police seize bootleg alcohol, nab 10 suspects

ISTANBUL, HATAY, İZMİR
Police seize bootleg alcohol, nab 10 suspects

Seeking to stem deaths from alcohol poisoning, Turkish security forces seized nearly 3,000 liters of bootleg alcohol on Oct. 19 in operations across the country.

In an operation in Arsuz in the southern Hatay province, police seized 2,390 liters of bootleg alcohol. One suspect was detained.

Some 79 liters of alcohol were also seized in the Black Sea province of Giresun. Police teams detained two Georgian nationals in the operation.

Separately, gendarmerie teams in Kozan in the southern Adana province seized 200 liters of bootleg alcohol and detained two suspects.

In addition, acting on a tip, police in Istanbul’s Maltepe and Sancaktepe districts seized 41 bottles of bootleg alcohol and materials for its production.

In the operations, four suspects, including two Turkmen nationals, were detained by police teams.

Also, in Çorlu in the western Tekirdağ province, 586 liters of bootleg alcohol was seized in a raid on a house, and one suspect was arrested.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency, since Oct. 9 a total of 63 people in 10 provinces have died of methyl alcohol poisoning.

The victims died after consuming methyl alcohol in the Istanbul, Izmir, Mersin, Aydın, Muğla, Kırıkkale, Trabzon, Tekirdağ, Zonguldak, and Kırklareli provinces.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

    President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

  2. Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

    Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

  3. Now it’s Tatar’s time...

    Now it’s Tatar’s time...

  4. Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

    Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

  5. Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

    Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia
Recommended
Turkish woman amasses 1,200 types of heirloom seeds

Turkish woman amasses 1,200 types of heirloom seeds
Turkish defense minister receives Libyan chief of staff

Turkish defense minister receives Libyan chief of staff
Top Turkish diplomat speaks with UKs Raab

Top Turkish diplomat speaks with UK's Raab
95 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

95 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey
Black Sea’s Santa ruins registered as ‘fragile area’

Black Sea’s Santa ruins registered as ‘fragile area’
Rainfall hits major cities, disrupts transportation

Rainfall hits major cities, disrupts transportation
WORLD Final Trump-Biden debate will feature mute button after chaotic first clash

Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash

The final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted, organizers said on Oct. 19, looking to avoid the disruptions that marred the first matchup.
ECONOMY Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects to see a significant rise in automotive exports in the months to come after the coronavirus-driven decline, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Oct. 19. 
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.