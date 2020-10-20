Police seize bootleg alcohol, nab 10 suspects

ISTANBUL, HATAY, İZMİR

Seeking to stem deaths from alcohol poisoning, Turkish security forces seized nearly 3,000 liters of bootleg alcohol on Oct. 19 in operations across the country.

In an operation in Arsuz in the southern Hatay province, police seized 2,390 liters of bootleg alcohol. One suspect was detained.

Some 79 liters of alcohol were also seized in the Black Sea province of Giresun. Police teams detained two Georgian nationals in the operation.

Separately, gendarmerie teams in Kozan in the southern Adana province seized 200 liters of bootleg alcohol and detained two suspects.

In addition, acting on a tip, police in Istanbul’s Maltepe and Sancaktepe districts seized 41 bottles of bootleg alcohol and materials for its production.

In the operations, four suspects, including two Turkmen nationals, were detained by police teams.

Also, in Çorlu in the western Tekirdağ province, 586 liters of bootleg alcohol was seized in a raid on a house, and one suspect was arrested.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency, since Oct. 9 a total of 63 people in 10 provinces have died of methyl alcohol poisoning.

The victims died after consuming methyl alcohol in the Istanbul, Izmir, Mersin, Aydın, Muğla, Kırıkkale, Trabzon, Tekirdağ, Zonguldak, and Kırklareli provinces.