Police seize 358 kg of marijuana in southeastern Turkey

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces on March 2 seized 358 kilograms of marijuana during an operation in southeastern Turkey, officials said.

Provincial police said they found the contraband from two vehicles in Diyarbakir, according to a statement. Three suspects were detained, one of whom was released after interrogation.

It added that teams are continuing their efforts to fight drug trafficking and stop its personal use.

Police said they were also working to stop terrorist organizations from making any financial gains by selling drugs.

Data shows that as part of its anti-drug efforts, Turkish police confiscated over 40 tons of marijuana and 40 million cannabis roots in 2019.

The PKK has reportedly financed its terrorist activities through illegal drug trade since as early as the 1980s, with Interpol estimating up to 80 percent of the European illicit drug markets being supplied by YPG/PKK-controlled trafficking networks.

Turkish authorities have been confiscating narcotic shipments owned or operated by the YPG/PKK for over three decades.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.