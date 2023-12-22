Police nab over 300 ISIL suspects

ANKARA

The security forces apprehended more than 300 suspects who were determined to have links with the ISIL terrorist group in simultaneous raids in 32 out of all 81 provinces of the country, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

The operation, codenamed “Heroes-34,” was conducted jointly by the police intelligence and counter-terrorism squads, Yerlikaya said in a social media post on X on Dec. 22.

With the majority of the individuals caught in the three largest cities, the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the western province of İzmir, 86 suspects were detained in Istanbul alone, Yerlikaya noted.

“There will be no respite for the terrorists for the sake of the peace, unity and solidarity of our beloved nation,” Yerlikaya said.

“With our security force’s superior efforts, our fight will continue uninterrupted.”

Türkiye has been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds more. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.