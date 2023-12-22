Police nab over 300 ISIL suspects

Police nab over 300 ISIL suspects

ANKARA
Police nab over 300 ISIL suspects

The security forces apprehended more than 300 suspects who were determined to have links with the ISIL terrorist group in simultaneous raids in 32 out of all 81 provinces of the country, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

The operation, codenamed “Heroes-34,” was conducted jointly by the police intelligence and counter-terrorism squads, Yerlikaya said in a social media post on X on Dec. 22.

With the majority of the individuals caught in the three largest cities, the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the western province of İzmir, 86 suspects were detained in Istanbul alone, Yerlikaya noted.

“There will be no respite for the terrorists for the sake of the peace, unity and solidarity of our beloved nation,” Yerlikaya said.

“With our security force’s superior efforts, our fight will continue uninterrupted.”

Türkiye has been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds more. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

terror attack,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq
Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight
Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
New graduates get hired in 6 months: YÖK

New graduates get hired in 6 months: YÖK
Istanbul Europes 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research

Istanbul Europe's 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research
Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’

Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.