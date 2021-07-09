Police identify beheaded woman from serial number on breast implants

SAKARYA

Turkish police have identified an Iranian woman in the northwestern province of Sakarya who has been beheaded from the serial number of the silicon breast implants she had.

Authorities are not disclosing the identity of the murdered woman and her companion as the investigation is ongoing.

According to police reports, the inhabitants of the Kırkpınar neighborhood of the Sapanca district saw a dog walking on the street with some human body parts in its mouth and called the police on July 1.

Finding the dog, the police traced the streets the animal wandered in and found some 13 garbage bags full of chopped body pieces buried in a rural area.

The decayed body pieces belonged to a man and a woman and both heads were missing.

The body pieces were cut deeply with a saw or a sharp object, police sources told Demirören News Agency.

An autopsy in the hospital showed that the woman had a silicon breast implant and the police found the implant seller from the serial number of the silicon material, determining the identity of the Iranian woman.

The identity of the Iranian man, whose body was found next to the Iranian woman, was also found rapidly.

According to the police sources, the two may have been murdered due to a fight that broke out over issues concerning money.