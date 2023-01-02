Police: Gunmen attack Kashmir village, killing 4 civilians

Police: Gunmen attack Kashmir village, killing 4 civilians

SRINAGAR, India
Police: Gunmen attack Kashmir village, killing 4 civilians

Assailants sprayed bullets toward a row of civilian homes in a remote village in Indian-controlled Kashmir, leaving at least four civilians dead and five others injured, police said Monday.

Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for decades for carrying out the attack at Dhangri village in southern Rajouri district, which is close to the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the disputed region between India and Pakistan.

Two gunmen indiscriminately opened fire Sunday night at three houses in Dhangri, top police officer Mukesh Singh told reporters. He said four civilians were killed and five others were injured.

Authorities rushed police and soldiers to the area and launched search for the attackers.

Manoj Sinha, New Delhi’s top administrator in the region, condemned the incident and called it a “cowardly terror attack.”

“I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” he said.

There was no independent confirmation of the attack.

India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

 

WORLD Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow
LATEST NEWS

  1. Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

    Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

  2. Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

    Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

  3. Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

    Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

  4. Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

    Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

  5. Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin

    Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin
Recommended
Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
Brazils Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding

Brazil's Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
New air attacks on Kiev after Russias New Year assaults

New air attacks on Kiev after Russia's New Year assaults
Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of presidential role

Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of 'presidential' role
More countries roll out China traveller checks amid Covid surge

More countries roll out China traveller checks amid Covid surge
WORLD Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

A Ukrainian strike on a complex in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Makiivka killed 63 Russian troops, the Russian defence ministry announced on Monday.

ECONOMY China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity contracted sharply in December for the third month in a row, according to official figures released on Dec. 31, despite Beijing’s loosening of Covid restrictions at the beginning of the month.    
SPORTS World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed in their mixed teams United Cup tie against Brazil in Brisbane on Jan. 1.