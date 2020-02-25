Police detains 55 suspected human traffickers

İZMİR

Turkish security forces on Feb. 25 detained at least 55 suspected human traffickers in operations based in Turkey's Aegean İzmir province, according to state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Police detained 55 suspects after prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 104 people who are allegedly members of a criminal organization which organizes illegal crossings across the Aegean Sea, the agency said, citing anonymous security sources.

Police conducted simultaneous operations across 12 provinces to capture suspects engaged in migrant smuggling across the Aegean.

Security forces continue to search for the remaining suspects.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.