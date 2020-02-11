Police detains 4 over suspected ISIL links

KAYSERI

Turkey detained four suspects linked to the ISIL terror group, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 11.

Anti-terror police in the central Kayseri province detained four suspects in simultaneous operations over alleged terrorist activities in Syria, Anadolu Agency cited anonymous security sources as saying.

During the bust, authorities also seized some digital materials.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it has emerged.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorist numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.