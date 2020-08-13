Police detain at least 30 women in Istanbul Convention demonstration

  • August 13 2020 12:41:00

Police detain at least 30 women in Istanbul Convention demonstration

ANKARA
Police detain at least 30 women in Istanbul Convention demonstration

Police detained at least 33 women in Ankara on Aug. 12 demonstrating to defend the Istanbul Convention.

Women’s rights groups and feminists have been demanding the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe treaty that obligates member states to fight violence against women, be fully implemented amid debates that Turkey could withdraw from it.

Some 70 women gathered in the Çankara district of the capital upon a call from the Ankara Women’s Platform for a protest meeting called “the Istanbul Convention Saves Lives.”

Security officials told the group that their action was illegal, should not block the road and continue their demonstration in a nearby park.

The police intervened when the protesters tried to force their way into the central Ankara.

“Some 33 individuals were detained as they defied calls and resisted the police,” the local security directorate said in a statement.

They were all later released.

detention,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to re-open schools on September 21

    Turkey to re-open schools on September 21

  2. Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

    Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

  3. France to increase its military presence in E Med, says Macron

    France to increase its military presence in E Med, says Macron

  4. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  5. Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

    Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast
Recommended
Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide

Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide
Nomadic women climb mountains every day to earn a living

Nomadic women climb mountains every day to earn a living
Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey
32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

32 suspects held in anti-drug operations
WORLD Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

A puzzling new outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand’s largest city grew to 17 cases on Aug. 13, with officials saying the number will likely increase further.
ECONOMY Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost trade and economic ties, the Turkish trade minister said on Aug. 13. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

A teenager born without a right arm and left leg started swimming for rehabilitation and succeeded in becoming a national swimmer by overcoming his fear of water.