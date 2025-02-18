Police detain 282 over suspected terror links

ANKARA

Turkish police have detained 282 suspects over their alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization in nationwide raids, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Feb. 18.

The raids, which have been going on over the last five days, were carried out in 51 cities including Istanbul, the capital Ankara, the western province of İzmir and the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, Yerlikaya said on X.

The 282 suspects were accused of spreading PKK propaganda, providing financing for the group, recruiting members and joining in street protests, Yerlikaya said. The police seized two AK 47 rifles, among other weapons. Some were found to have finalized prison sentences and outstanding arrest warrants, the minister said.

Turkish authorities also yesterday ordered arrest warrants for 60 people, several left-wing figures for alleged terror ties, the Istanbul prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Fifty-two have been detained so far.

PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.