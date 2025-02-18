Police detain 282 over suspected terror links

Police detain 282 over suspected terror links

ANKARA
Police detain 282 over suspected terror links

Turkish police have detained 282 suspects over their alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization in nationwide raids, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Feb. 18.

The raids, which have been going on over the last five days, were carried out in 51 cities including Istanbul, the capital Ankara, the western province of İzmir and the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, Yerlikaya said on X.

The 282 suspects were accused of spreading PKK propaganda, providing financing for the group, recruiting members and joining in street protests, Yerlikaya said. The police seized two AK 47 rifles, among other weapons. Some were found to have finalized prison sentences and outstanding arrest warrants, the minister said.

Turkish authorities also yesterday ordered arrest warrants for 60 people, several left-wing figures for alleged terror ties, the Istanbul prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Fifty-two have been detained so far.

PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

    Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

  2. Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

  3. Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

    Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

  4. Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

    Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

  5. AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

    AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
Recommended
Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war
Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan
Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus
AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
CHP accuses gov’t of trying to block primaries

CHP accuses gov’t of trying to block primaries
Libya to host 2026 African-Turkish Summit

Libya to host 2026 African-Turkish Summit
Turkish, Japanese parliament speakers discuss bilateral ties in Tokyo

Turkish, Japanese parliament speakers discuss bilateral ties in Tokyo
WORLD Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia and the United States will name teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine, the powers decided on Tuesday in discussions that drew a rebuke from Kiev over its exclusion.

ECONOMY Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

The residential property price index (RPPI) rose by 31.9 percent annually but declined by 7.2 percent in real terms in January, data from the Central Bank showed on Feb. 18.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿