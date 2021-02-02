Police detain 159 people in protest at top school

  • February 02 2021 14:59:00

Police detain 159 people in protest at top school

ISTANBUL
Police detain 159 people in protest at top school

Some 159 people were detained on Feb. 1 following the protests against the appointment of a new rector at Boğaziçi University in Istanbul.

The Istanbul Governor’s office said that 101 of those detained during the unsanctioned protest which was launched on the university campus were not students of Boğaziçi University while only 7 of them were the university’s students.

The governor’s office also said yesterday 98 people of those detained were released.

Dozens of academics also protested the incidents by turning their back to the rector’s office and holding banners saying, “159,” which referred to the number of people detained.

Meanwhile, Ankara police detained 69 people who gathered in Kızılay Square for a demonstration to support Boğaziçi University students.

Some of the protestors entered in the headquarters of the Turkey’s Communist Party after a clash between the security forces and the demonstrators according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Students began their protests nearly a month ago, saying that the appointment of Melih Bulu as rector was undemocratic.

Rector elections in Turkey were lifted in 2016 with the order of an emergency decree created and passed by the Council of Ministers under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Though candidate rectors were previously selected among the academics elected by faculty members and the students, the regulation allows for the selection to be done only by Higher Education Council (YÖK) members.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows to draft new constitution

    Erdoğan vows to draft new constitution

  2. Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

    Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

  3. Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

    Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

  4. Some 385,000 Turkish people changed names, surnames in 4 years, says data

    Some 385,000 Turkish people changed names, surnames in 4 years, says data

  5. France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy

    France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy
Recommended
Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease

Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease
Turkey is an important NATO ally: German defense chief

Turkey is an important NATO ally: German defense chief

CHP leader criticizes govt’s agricultural policies

CHP leader criticizes govt’s agricultural policies
Heavy rainfall floods parts of Turkey’s İzmir twice in 7 days

Heavy rainfall floods parts of Turkey’s İzmir twice in 7 days
Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

Turkey to reopen schools on March 1
Over 100 historical artifacts seized in SE Turkey

Over 100 historical artifacts seized in SE Turkey
WORLD More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

Moscow braced for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing on Feb. 2 after two weekends of nationwide rallies and thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports hit highest January figure so far

Turkey's exports hit highest January figure so far

Surpassing $15 billion last month, Turkey's exports hit the highest January figure of the country's history, the trade minister said on Feb. 2. 
SPORTS Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray completed the signing of three players on Feb. 1 to bolster their squad to win the Turkish Süper Lig title. 