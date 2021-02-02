Police detain 159 people in protest at top school

ISTANBUL

Some 159 people were detained on Feb. 1 following the protests against the appointment of a new rector at Boğaziçi University in Istanbul.

The Istanbul Governor’s office said that 101 of those detained during the unsanctioned protest which was launched on the university campus were not students of Boğaziçi University while only 7 of them were the university’s students.

The governor’s office also said yesterday 98 people of those detained were released.

Dozens of academics also protested the incidents by turning their back to the rector’s office and holding banners saying, “159,” which referred to the number of people detained.

Meanwhile, Ankara police detained 69 people who gathered in Kızılay Square for a demonstration to support Boğaziçi University students.

Some of the protestors entered in the headquarters of the Turkey’s Communist Party after a clash between the security forces and the demonstrators according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Students began their protests nearly a month ago, saying that the appointment of Melih Bulu as rector was undemocratic.

Rector elections in Turkey were lifted in 2016 with the order of an emergency decree created and passed by the Council of Ministers under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Though candidate rectors were previously selected among the academics elected by faculty members and the students, the regulation allows for the selection to be done only by Higher Education Council (YÖK) members.