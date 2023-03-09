Police confront women defying ban to march to Taksim on Women’s Day

ISTANBUL

Hundreds of women took to the streets to hold a “feminist night march” in Istanbul’s Taksim neighborhood despite bans on the evening of March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.

Protestors gathered in Istanbul’s Cihangir Park at 7:30 p.m. to march to Taksim Square in support of women’s rights and as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the Feb. 6 deadly quakes, but they were confronted by police.

Observing a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in the earthquakes, the crowd turned on the lights of their phones as a tribute to them.

Also, the names of women who became victims of violence and femicide were announced one by one.

On behalf of the group protesting violence against women by blowing whistles, Ece Zelal Alma said, “We are here standing together, resisting against all kinds of violence.”

While women were dispersing after a press release regarding the protest, a group wanted to enter the famous Taksim Square, which the police closed with barriers.

A brawl occurred, and the police intervened and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Many people were detained and taken to the police station.