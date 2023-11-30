Police capture two ISIL members in central Türkiye

KIRŞEHİR

Turkish anti-terror teams have apprehended two Iraqi nationals affiliated with the ISIL in the central Anatolian province of Kırşehir.

The individuals, identified only by their initials as S.M.H. and K.M.A., were the subjects of an Interpol red notice.

The operation was conducted following intelligence reports suggesting the presence of the suspects in the city. One of the captured individuals, S.M.H., is believed to have held a crucial role within ISIL, serving as a commander responsible for training new recruits.

The other was identified as an active fighter within the organization. Both individuals are now in custody and are slated to be handed over to the authorities of the country that issued the Interpol bulletin against them.

Türkiye has been attacked by ISIL multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.