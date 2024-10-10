Poland-Türkiye Cooperation in the Green Energy Transition

Poland-Türkiye Cooperation in the Green Energy Transition

ISTANBUL
Poland-Türkiye Cooperation in the Green Energy Transition

By Witold Leśniak

Each era has its own distinct narrative reflecting the prevailing values, challenges, and aspirations of the time. These themes can be shaped by historical events, cultural movements, technological advancements, and societal or environmental changes. In today's global landscape, energy is undoubtedly one of the central topics of discussion. This focus is driven by concerns over climate change and the need for sustainable economic development, with a strong emphasis on energy security. Could energy constitute a significant element of economic cooperation between Poland and Türkiye? I would like to share my observations on that question resulting from my assignment as Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Istanbul.

Starting with a truism - tackling climate change is our collective responsibility. The choices we make today in terms of energy consumption will determine the future of our ecosystems. On the other hand, improving the wealth of our nations shall be seen similarly as an important responsibility. Poland is a country with extraordinary performance in keeping simultaneously economic growth and emission reduction. According to official data Poland’s economy accumulated growth between 1990 and 2020 reached more than 850 percent, while GHG emissions decreased over the same period by around 30 percent. Poland’s experiences in the green transition include a wide package of structural, economic and social changes triggered by the national and the EU policy frameworks. Poland is willing to share these experiences with Türkiye, with the same readiness to learn more about best practices in energy policy implemented in Türkiye.

Poland plays a very active role in the global climate agenda. Poland is the only country to have hosted the COP climate conference three times. These efforts underscore Poland’s position as a bridging nation in global climate negotiations. Poland and Türkiye agree that multilateral fora remain an important platform for sharing the most effective regulatory solutions and dissemination of cutting-edge green technologies.

Poland is aware that innovation plays a critical role in green policy. The innovation-based energy transition can stimulate economic growth while addressing environmental challenges. To mark one example - to promote "Green Technology Accelerator" (GreenEvo), the most innovative green technology, was launched by the Polish government in 2009. The aim of the program is to help Polish green companies — selected within a very competitive procedure — to expand to new markets. I hope that in the coming years, the most innovative green companies from Poland, including GreenEvo laureates, will present their offers in Türkiye.

Financing green technologies is crucial for accelerating the energy transition. I am glad that the Polish Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE) together with U.K. Export Finance have guaranteed a 249 million euro loan for Kalyon Enerji, enabling the construction of Türkiye’s second-largest solar project. As we read the blueprints, the project could generate enough renewable electricity to power over 65,000 households annually. I am glad the KUKE with other international financial institutions stays at the forefront of the ambitious green energy agenda also in Türkiye.

Let me also refer the Türkiye's energy transition strategy. In July this year, I attended a launching event of the High Technology Investment Program (HIT-30). During the event, President Erdoğan underlined that green energy is among the key sectors underpinning the Türkiye's growing economic and technological strength and independence. Poland is willing to cooperate with the government and businesses of Türkiye to implement the country’s ambitious agenda in both technological advancement and energy transition.

To conclude, cooperation between Poland and Türkiye in the green sector can bring significant benefits to both countries. I am impressed by Türkiye’s achievements in energy transition across the entire country. Hats off to the Istanbul business community for harnessing cutting-edge technologies into cost-effective green projects. Polish Consulate General in Istanbul spares no effort to enhance cooperation between Poland and Türkiye in the green energy transition, focusing on innovations and technologies and enhancing business cooperation.

*Witold Leśniak is the consul general of the Republic of Poland in Istanbul.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

    Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

  2. Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

    Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

  3. Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

    Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

  4. Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

    Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

  5. Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

    Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum
Recommended
Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey
Net income of listed automotive companies down 40 percent

Net income of listed automotive companies down 40 percent
Retail sales volume increases more than 13 percent in August

Retail sales volume increases more than 13 percent in August
Türkiye posts $4.3 billion of current account surplus

Türkiye posts $4.3 billion of current account surplus
Turkic nations set to cooperate in fintech business

Turkic nations set to cooperate in fintech business
TD Bank to pay $3 billion in money-laundering settlement

TD Bank to pay $3 billion in money-laundering settlement

Musk unveils Tesla’s robotaxi, pledges it before 2027

Musk unveils Tesla’s robotaxi, pledges it 'before 2027'
WORLD Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Türkiye’s first lady on Friday met with students at a kindergarten run by the Turkish state-run Maarif Foundation in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿