Poland-Türkiye Cooperation in the Green Energy Transition

ISTANBUL

By Witold Leśniak

Each era has its own distinct narrative reflecting the prevailing values, challenges, and aspirations of the time. These themes can be shaped by historical events, cultural movements, technological advancements, and societal or environmental changes. In today's global landscape, energy is undoubtedly one of the central topics of discussion. This focus is driven by concerns over climate change and the need for sustainable economic development, with a strong emphasis on energy security. Could energy constitute a significant element of economic cooperation between Poland and Türkiye? I would like to share my observations on that question resulting from my assignment as Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Istanbul.

Starting with a truism - tackling climate change is our collective responsibility. The choices we make today in terms of energy consumption will determine the future of our ecosystems. On the other hand, improving the wealth of our nations shall be seen similarly as an important responsibility. Poland is a country with extraordinary performance in keeping simultaneously economic growth and emission reduction. According to official data Poland’s economy accumulated growth between 1990 and 2020 reached more than 850 percent, while GHG emissions decreased over the same period by around 30 percent. Poland’s experiences in the green transition include a wide package of structural, economic and social changes triggered by the national and the EU policy frameworks. Poland is willing to share these experiences with Türkiye, with the same readiness to learn more about best practices in energy policy implemented in Türkiye.

Poland plays a very active role in the global climate agenda. Poland is the only country to have hosted the COP climate conference three times. These efforts underscore Poland’s position as a bridging nation in global climate negotiations. Poland and Türkiye agree that multilateral fora remain an important platform for sharing the most effective regulatory solutions and dissemination of cutting-edge green technologies.

Poland is aware that innovation plays a critical role in green policy. The innovation-based energy transition can stimulate economic growth while addressing environmental challenges. To mark one example - to promote "Green Technology Accelerator" (GreenEvo), the most innovative green technology, was launched by the Polish government in 2009. The aim of the program is to help Polish green companies — selected within a very competitive procedure — to expand to new markets. I hope that in the coming years, the most innovative green companies from Poland, including GreenEvo laureates, will present their offers in Türkiye.

Financing green technologies is crucial for accelerating the energy transition. I am glad that the Polish Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE) together with U.K. Export Finance have guaranteed a 249 million euro loan for Kalyon Enerji, enabling the construction of Türkiye’s second-largest solar project. As we read the blueprints, the project could generate enough renewable electricity to power over 65,000 households annually. I am glad the KUKE with other international financial institutions stays at the forefront of the ambitious green energy agenda also in Türkiye.

Let me also refer the Türkiye's energy transition strategy. In July this year, I attended a launching event of the High Technology Investment Program (HIT-30). During the event, President Erdoğan underlined that green energy is among the key sectors underpinning the Türkiye's growing economic and technological strength and independence. Poland is willing to cooperate with the government and businesses of Türkiye to implement the country’s ambitious agenda in both technological advancement and energy transition.

To conclude, cooperation between Poland and Türkiye in the green sector can bring significant benefits to both countries. I am impressed by Türkiye’s achievements in energy transition across the entire country. Hats off to the Istanbul business community for harnessing cutting-edge technologies into cost-effective green projects. Polish Consulate General in Istanbul spares no effort to enhance cooperation between Poland and Türkiye in the green energy transition, focusing on innovations and technologies and enhancing business cooperation.

*Witold Leśniak is the consul general of the Republic of Poland in Istanbul.