Poisonous jellyfish thriving in Dardanelles: Expert

Poisonous jellyfish thriving in Dardanelles: Expert

ÇANAKKALE
Poisonous jellyfish thriving in Dardanelles: Expert

In the Dardanelles, located in the western province of Çanakkale, poisonous compass jellyfish whose numbers have been increasing since last year, have negatively affected the fish population, an expert has warned.

Compass jellyfish (chrysaora hysoscella), whose natural habitats are the Mediterranean and the Aegean, are now seen more frequently in the Dardanelles.

Prof. Dr. Muhammet Türkoğlu, an academic in the field of marine sciences, warned the public to be careful about these jellyfish, which can be red, brown or yellow in color and have tentacles up to 1.5 meters long.

Stating that compass jellyfish have four tentacles, Türkoğlu said that there are nematocyte cells on their tentacles which contain toxic substances. When contacted, people get symptoms such as redness, rash, eczema and burning on the body.

Türkoğlu said that one of the reasons for this species to appear in the Marmara Sea is the excessive pollution and the surface waters warming up.

Emphasizing that these jellyfish are dangerous for fish population as well as human health, Türkoğlu stated that this type of jellyfish is carnivorous and feed mostly on fish eggs and larvae, as their numbers increase, they also cause the fish population in that region to weaken.

Together with the pollution of the water, they have an ecological effect that can cause a decrease in the population density of some species specific to Marmara, Türkoğlu noted.

“We have no chance to stop the warming of the waters in the short term, but we can stop pollution. If we can stop the pollution around big cities like Istanbul, we can solve this problem in the Marmara Sea,” he added.

Turkish, Environment,

ARTS & LIFE Kevin Costner and wife getting a divorce

Kevin Costner and wife getting a divorce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kevin Costner and wife getting a divorce

    Kevin Costner and wife getting a divorce

  2. Italian blues artist on Ankara stage

    Italian blues artist on Ankara stage

  3. Traces of ancient life come to surface in Mobolla

    Traces of ancient life come to surface in Mobolla

  4. Picket lines in Hollywood as writers go on strike

    Picket lines in Hollywood as writers go on strike

  5. US lawmakers query firms over Uyghur rights concerns

    US lawmakers query firms over Uyghur rights concerns
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to send Syrian refugees back

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to send Syrian refugees back
Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir
Women to manage traffic flow in Princes’ Islands

Women to manage traffic flow in Princes’ Islands
Cologne produced on campus makes 3 mln liras in revenue

Cologne produced on campus makes 3 mln liras in revenue
Painter portrays plight of quake survivors in watercolor

Painter portrays plight of quake survivors in watercolor
Tent fire kills another girl in quake-hit Hatay

Tent fire kills another girl in quake-hit Hatay
WORLD Russia says Putin assassination attempt by Ukraine foiled

Russia says Putin 'assassination' attempt by Ukraine foiled

Russia claimed it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin early Wednesday, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act. Ukraine denied any involvement, saying Moscow could use it for further escalation of the war.

ECONOMY US lawmakers query firms over Uyghur rights concerns

US lawmakers query firms over Uyghur rights concerns

Multiple groups of U.S. lawmakers have sought reassurances this week about clothing giant Shein and other brands facing allegations their products use forced Chinese labor or material from regions where such conditions allegedly occur.

SPORTS Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Beşiktaş came from behind to beat Turkish Süper Lig leader Galatasaray 3-1 on April 30 night, throwing itself back in the trophy race with six weeks to go.