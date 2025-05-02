PMI signals further solid moderation in manufacturing

PMI signals further solid moderation in manufacturing

ANKARA
PMI signals further solid moderation in manufacturing

The headline PMI was unchanged at 47.3 in April, signaling a further solid moderation of the health of the Turkish manufacturing sector, S&P Global said on May 2.

Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement of the sector.

The sector continued to face challenges in April, although there were some signs of improvement as rates of moderation in output, new orders and exports all eased, the survey said.

Firms again scaled back employment and purchasing activity, while muted demand conditions contributed to the most pronounced quickening of vendor lead times since the end of 2022.

In line with the headline PMI, output eased for the thirteenth consecutive month in April, with firms reporting challenging international market conditions and subdued demand.

Although solid, the latest moderation was less pronounced than that seen in March, it added.

The rate of input cost inflation quickened to the fastest for a year amid currency weakness and higher costs for raw materials.

“These factors also led to a further rise in selling prices. Here too, the pace of inflation accelerated, reaching the fastest for seven months,” it said.

An uncertain international economic environment added to the challenges facing Turkish manufacturers in April, commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

There were some signs of improvement, raising hopes that the sector could potentially move closer to growth territory in the months ahead, he said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  2. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  3. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  4. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Recommended
Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April
Energy import bill tops $18 billion in first quarter of 2025

Energy import bill tops $18 billion in first quarter of 2025
Bayraktar, Syrian and Iraqi ministers discuss cooperation

Bayraktar, Syrian and Iraqi ministers discuss cooperation
EU could spend $56 billion on US goods to avert trade war

EU could spend $56 billion on US goods to avert trade war
Furniture giant IKEA opens new London city centre store

Furniture giant IKEA opens new London city centre store
Apple expects $900 mln tariff hit, US iPhone supply shifts to India

Apple expects $900 mln tariff hit, US iPhone supply shifts to India
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿