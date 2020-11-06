Platform collects $1.1 mln in one day for rent support to quake victims

İZMİR – Anadolu Agency

A charity platform, which was formed by the İzmir Municipality after the deadly earthquake to provide rent support for those who have lost their houses, has collected more than 10 million Turkish Liras ($1.1 million) in just 24 hours, the mayor of the province announced on Nov. 4.



“The support to the ‘One Rent, One House’ platform has collected enough money to accommodate families in 1,100 houses,” said the mayor, Tunç Soyer, thanking all those who have donated money.



According to the mayor, there are 3,680 demolished, hard-hit or unusable houses, “which mean 3,680 homeless families.”



Guaranteeing the money will only be used for rental purposes, the mayor said: “Some ask if this donation is legal. Some fear that the money will be seized. We, as the municipality, do not touch it. We just give the money to those in need.”



Speaking at a press conference, the mayor also determined the target.



“Apart from these 1,100 families, we have organized accommodation for some other 662 families with the municipality’s resources. The damage assessment work in the quake region has been 95 percent done. Now we have 3,680 families in need. Let’s say with the other 5 percent, we will have 4,000 families. Our target would be to accommodate 4,000 families.”



Underlining that the municipality is working hard to get these homeless families out of the tents to their new houses before the winter comes, the mayor listed what the municipality has done until then.



“We are helping the victims with our 8,500 staff. We have organized tents, 253 portable toilets, 120 mobile showers and three laundries. We have served more than 27,000 portions of meals to the victims,” said the mayor.