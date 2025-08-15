Plastic pollution treaty talks end without deal

Plastic pollution treaty talks end without deal

GENEVA
Plastic pollution treaty talks end without deal

Talks aimed at striking a landmark treaty on tackling the scourge of plastic pollution ended Friday with no consensus on a last-ditch proposal aimed at breaking the deadlock.

Negotiators from 185 countries went through the night in a bid to try and find common ground between nations wanting bold action such as curbing plastic production, and oil-producing states that wanted any treaty to focus more narrowly on waste management.

But the talks at the United Nations in Geneva, which began on August 5, ended without a deal, despite running past Thursday's deadline.

After a talks session held behind closed doors broke up, countries gathered in the U.N. Palais des Nations' main assembly hall to reflect on the impasse and consider where they go from here.

"We will not have a treaty to end plastic pollution here in Geneva," Norway's negotiator said as country representatives took the floor following talks that went through the night.

"We have missed a historic opportunity but we have to keep going and act urgently. The planet and present and future generations need this treaty," said Cuba.

Palau, speaking for 39 small island developing states (SIDS), voiced frustration at repeatedly investing resources and personnel in such talks and "repeatedly returning home with insufficient progress to show our people".

"It is unjust for SIDS to face the brunt of yet another global environmental crisis we contribute minimally to."

The High Ambition Coalition, which includes the European Union, Britain and Canada, and many African and Latin American countries, wanted to see language on reducing plastic production and the phasing out of toxic chemicals used in plastics.

A cluster of mostly oil-producing states calling themselves the Like-Minded Group -- including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Russia, Iran, and Malaysia -- want the treaty to have a much narrower remit.

"Our views were not reflected... without an agreed scope, this process cannot remain on the right track and risks sliding down a slippery slope," said Kuwait.

More than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced globally each year, half of which is for single-use items.

While 15 percent of plastic waste is collected for recycling, only nine percent is actually recycled.

Nearly half, or 46 percent, ends up in landfills, while 17 percent is incinerated and 22 percent is mismanaged and becomes litter.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Historic inn still welcomes guests

Historic inn still welcomes guests
LATEST NEWS

  1. Historic inn still welcomes guests

    Historic inn still welcomes guests

  2. 'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

    'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

  3. Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

    Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

  4. Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

    Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

  5. Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants

    Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants
Recommended
UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May
Pakistan rescuers recover bodies after monsoon rains kill 320

Pakistan rescuers recover bodies after monsoon rains kill 320
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct peace agreement

Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
Trump, Putin in Alaska for high-stakes summit

Trump, Putin in Alaska for high-stakes summit
Trump, Putin head for high-stakes Alaska summit

Trump, Putin head for high-stakes Alaska summit
Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies

US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies
WORLD UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.
ECONOMY Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye could emerge as a key hub in global supply chains with the opening of the Zangezur transport corridor, a route set to connect western Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenia.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿