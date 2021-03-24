Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

ISTANBUL

A plan to organize a fashion show in Lake Salda, dubbed “Turkey’s Maldives” due to its bright azure waters and white sands, has stirred controversy, daily Hürriyet reported on March 23.



According to the report, the Dosso Dossi Fashion Show would be held in April by Lake Salda, located in the southwestern province of Burdur, to draw attention to protecting water resources and where around 50 models will perform catwalks.



“We will give a message to the world to protect the water springs from Lake Salda,” said Hikmet Eraslan, the chair of Dosso Dossi Holding.



“The footages of the show will be aired on TVs across 50 countries,” added Eraslan, saying it will be a contribution to the lake’s promotion.



Hürriyet ran a headline criticizing the event which it said would take place on “an environment under protection.”



In the show, some of Turkey’s prominent models, Tülin Şahin, Özge Ulusoy and Şevval Şahin, will walk.



“Pre-approval for the show has been taken. However, details of the show will be determined with the local officials regarding the lake’s status,” Hürriyet reported.



“It is still unclear if the models will walk on the sands or on a special platform.”