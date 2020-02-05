Plane skids off runway at airport in Istanbul, kills three

  • February 05 2020 21:36:00

Plane skids off runway at airport in Istanbul, kills three

ISTANBUL
Plane skids off runway at airport in Istanbul, kills three

A passenger plane skidded off the runway at an airport in Istanbul on Feb. 5, killing three people and injuring 180 others, officials said.

Pegasus Airlines flight PC2193 was arriving from Turkey's Aegean province of Izmir at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport when it skidded off the runway while landing, said Turkey's Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan.

Three people died among the 177 passengers and six crew members, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Television footage showed the nose of the plane almost completely separated from the rest of the fuselage, which burst into flames following the crash.

"According to the information we obtained, after the hard landing, the plane drifted," said Turhan.

Some 180 people were injured, including 174 passengers and six crew members, said Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

According to the airline company, 22 foreign passengers from 12 countries were on board, Yerlikaya added.

After skidding off the runway, the plane drifted around 50 meters (164 feet), Yerlikaya said.

"Then it fell from a height of around 30 meters [98 feet] here, where there is a connection road from the TEM highway to the E-5 highway."

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara launched an investigation into the incident.

The airport, which was closed after the accident, was reopened for flights.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed deep sorrow over those who died in a passenger plane crash and avalanche in Turkey.

"I wish Allah's mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in these incidents and a speedy recovery to the injured," Erdoğan said on Twitter.

"We will further strengthen our preparation for disasters, quickly heal our wounds, embrace and support our citizens, families of our martyrs and veterans affected by disasters and accidents," Erdoğan underlined.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Plane skids off runway at airport in Istanbul, kills three

    Plane skids off runway at airport in Istanbul, kills three

  2. Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

    Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

  3. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  4. Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

    Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

  5. Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib

    Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib
Recommended
Turkey slams European Parliament over PKK event

Turkey slams European Parliament over PKK event
Incumbent Turkish Cypriot president to seek re-election

Incumbent Turkish Cypriot president to seek re-election
Rapper released by police, escapes extradition to Iran from Turkey

Rapper released by police, escapes extradition to Iran from Turkey
Quake survivor feline Toros takes to Twitter

Quake survivor feline Toros takes to Twitter
Time to open new page in EU accession: Turkish FM

Time to open new page in EU accession: Turkish FM
Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 34

Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 34
WORLD 12 Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack

12 Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack

At least 12 Israeli soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack in Western Jerusalem on Feb. 6 morning, Israeli army said.
ECONOMY Pharma giant Sanofi charged in misuse of epilepsy drug

Pharma giant Sanofi charged in misuse of epilepsy drug

Sanofi, one of France's largest pharmaceutical companies, is being charged by French prosecutors for its failure to fully inform the public and causing harm with its epilepsy drug Depakine.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Zenit for third straight EuroLeague win

Fenerbahçe beat Zenit for third straight EuroLeague win

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Russia's Zenit for a third straight win on Feb. 6 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.